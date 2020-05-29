UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 29

(Adds futures, news items)

May 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 52 points lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.9%.

* B&M: B&M said it had traded strongly over the last two months, driven by exceptional demand for do-it-yourself and gardening products during the national lockdown.

* NATIONWIDE: Nationwide Building Society’s annual profit fell by 44%, it said as it warned of rising loan losses because of the coronavirus pandemic.

* SIG: SIG Plc plans to raise 150 million pounds in new equity with U.S. buyout firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, it said, as it pointed to a bleak outlook after “disappointing” results.

* JOBS: Britain cannot run its COVID-19 jobs protection scheme indefinitely and needs to start tapering it down as people slowly return to work, environment minister George Eustice said.

* AUTOMOBILE: British car production could slump this year to the lowest level in decades after the pandemic forced factories to close and hit demand, according to an industry body.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca’s top-selling drug Tagrisso has been shown to hold back a certain type of lung cancer when diagnosed at an early stage, the British drugmaker said on Thursday.

* GOLD: Gold inched up and was on track for its second monthly gain as deteriorating U.S.-China ties in a world reeling from the virus outbreak rattled investors and fuelled demand for the safe-haven metal.

* OIL: Oil prices edged lower after U.S. inventory data showed lacklustre fuel demand in the world’s largest oil consumer.

* UK shares ended higher on Thursday, helped by drugmakers AstraZeneca and GSK as markets looked for more progress in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

