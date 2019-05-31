UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 31

(Adds futures and company news items)
May 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen 26 points lower at 7,192 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.6% ahead of the cash market open.
* WIZZ AIR: Low cost carrier Wizz Air said it was optimistic for the year ahead and would grow its net profit after delivering solid results on Friday, saying it was well-placed to navigate an environment of higher fuel costs.
* RANK GROUP, STRIDE GAMING: Casino and gaming operator Rank Group Plc said on Friday that it was in advanced discussions over a possible all cash offer for online peer Stride Gaming Plc.
* LEGAL & GENERAL: Britain’s Legal & General Group will sell its general insurance business to a UK subsidiary of Germany’s Allianz for 242 million pounds ($305 million), the companies said on Friday.
* HSBC: HSBC is set to cut several hundred jobs in its investment banking business by the end of the year, according to a source familiar with the matter, as it seeks to improve returns.
* GOLD: Gold prices rose on Friday, heading towards their first monthly gain since January on increased safe-haven demand, after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to levy tariffs on all Mexican imports, ratcheting up concerns of a global economic slowdown.
* OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday and were on track for their biggest monthly fall since November as trade conflicts spread and U.S. crude output returned to record levels.
* The UK blue chip index rose 0.5% on Thursday as the pound slipped on concerns that outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May’s successor might push for a hard Brexit, helping more internationally focused stocks gain.
