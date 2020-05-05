UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 5

(Adds futures, news items)

May 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 73 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1.5% ahead of cash market open.

* WIZZ AIR: Hungarian low cost airline Wizz Air said its passenger numbers plunged 98% in April compared to the same month last year as the novel coronavirus halted most flying across Europe.

* TRADE DEAL: The top U.S. business lobby on Monday urged Britain to conclude a bilateral trade deal with the European Union as quickly as possible to remove uncertainty that is limiting investment flows and could pose risks to its trade talks with the United States.

* SHELL: Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp, a unit of Shell, said it will shut down its 110,000-barrel-per-day Tabangao refinery in the Philippines for one month from mid-May as the COVID-19 pandemic has hammered oil demand.

* MANUFACTURING: Small British manufacturers expect the biggest fall in output in more than 30 years over the next three months as the hit from the new coronavirus intensifies, according to a survey which echoes other gloomy forecasts for the sector.

* CAR SALES: British new car sales slumped by around 97% in April to the lowest level of any month since February 1946, with factories and dealerships shut due to the outbreak, according to preliminary data from an industry body.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged lower as moves by some countries to relax coronavirus restrictions reduced the metal’s safe-haven appeal, even though markets remained wary of souring relations between China and the United States.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, on expectations that fuel demand will begin to recover as some U.S. states and nations in Europe and Asia start to ease coronavirus lockdown measures.

* Britain’s FTSE 100 closed lower on Monday, as tensions between the United States and China over the origins of the new coronavirus outweighed support from drugmakers and oil firms.

