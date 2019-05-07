UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 7

(Adds company news items and futures)

May 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 points lower at 7,361 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, while FTSE 100 futures were down 0.29 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* KIER GROUP: British construction company Kier Group Plc said on Tuesday Bev Dew will step down as finance director, weeks after its new top boss launched a review to cut debt and simplify its structure.

* DOMINO’S PIZZA: Britain’s biggest pizza delivery firm Domino’s Pizza Group said on Tuesday it no longer expected to break even in its international business this year, plagued by persistently weak sales across Europe.

* PURPLEBRICKS: Online estate agent Purplebricks said on Tuesday its founder Michael Bruce would step down as chief executive immediately as the company winds down its Australian operations and reviews its U.S. business.

* HISCOX: Hiscox Ltd’s gross written premiums rose 3.3 percent in the first quarter as the Lloyd’s of London insurer saw rates improving in the London market, although it said the region was hit by higher frequency of property losses.

* VODAFONE: Vodafone said on Tuesday it had agreed to supply high-speed broadband to Telefónica Deutschland to help secure European Commision approval for its merger with Liberty Global’s cable networks in Germany and Central Europe.

* VECTURA: British drugmaker Vectura Group Plc said on Saturday that it won a patent infringement litigation case against GlaxoSmithKline Plc in the United States and has been awarded $89.7 million in damages for the period from August 2016 through December 2018.

* WHITBREAD: Elliott Advisors has become increasingly frustrated with Whitbread Plc’s strategy of owning Premier Inn hotels outright and wants the company to offload chunks of its 5.8 billion pound ($7.64 billion) property portfolio, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto, has agreed to buy a fleet of autonomous trucks and other mining equipment from Caterpillar for its new Koodaideri iron ore mine in Western Australia, it said on Tuesday.

* KOSMOS ENERGY: Oil and gas company Kosmos Energy Ltd said on Monday it has started a formal process to sell down its interest in the Mauritania-Senegal basin to around 10 percent and expects bids by the end of the summer.

* OIL: Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday, pressured by concerns the escalating Sino-U.S. trade dispute could slow the global economy, while U.S. sanctions on crude exporters Iran and Venezuela helped keep the market on edge.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to hike tariffs on Chinese imports re-kindled trade tensions between the two countries and pushed investors to seek insurance in safe-haven assets.

* The UK blue chip index ended 0.4 percent higher on Friday as a profit beat buoyed HSBC and miners recouped recent losses ahead of Chinese-U.S. trade talks next week, while upbeat U.S. jobs data kept investors happy.

