UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 1

(Adds company news items and futures) Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 23 points lower at 7,106 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures down 0.72 percent ahead of the cash market open. * BT: British broadband company BT reported a 2 percent rise in first-half earnings on Thursday and nudged its guidance for the full year higher, as outgoing chief executive Gavin Patterson said the group's recovery plan was delivering. * SMITH & NEPHEW: British medical products maker Smith & Nephew said it was on track to meet full-year guidance after growing quarterly revenues by 3 percent, on strong demand for its artificial hips and knees in the United States and emerging markets. * JUST EAT: Britain's Just Eat said it expected full-year core earnings to come in towards the lower end of its forecasts, despite rising sales, as investments in Latin America and across the business weigh. * CARPETRIGHT: Struggling British floor coverings retailer Carpetright said underlying sales fell in its first half, hurt by disruption from a major restructuring programme to close 67 underperforming stores. * LANCASHIRE: Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd reported a smaller quarterly loss on lower catastrophe claims than last year when it bore the brunt of many hurricanes and the Mexican earthquakes. * RANK GROUP: Casino and gaming operator Rank Group appointed Experian Plc's Bill Floydd as its chief financial officer on Thursday. * ADMIRAL-GOCOMPARE: The former boss of Admiral is to join the board of U.S. comparison website Compare.com as part of a deal that sees his wife inject $25 million into the company, the car insurer said on Thursday. * BHP: Top global miner BHP on Thursday said it would buy back shares and pay a special dividend to return $10.4 billion to shareholders, sticking to a promise to hand back all of the proceeds from the sale of its U.S. shale business. * PATISSERIE VALERIE: David Scott, who used to run Druckers Vienna Patisserie, said on Wednesday he had no intention to make an offer or buy shares in Patisserie Valerie , the British cafe chain hit by an accounting scandal. * SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct International Plc , the sportswear group controlled by billionaire Mike Ashley, said on Wednesday it had paid 8 million pounds ($10.2 million) to buy Evans Cycles after it fell into administration. * EASYJET: Budget airline EasyJet said on Wednesday that it had submitted a revised expression of interest for a restructured Alitalia, in response to the new Italian government's ongoing sales process. * GOLD: Gold recovered on Thursday from a three-week low hit in the previous session as the recent fall in the metal prices and an easing dollar from multi-month highs induced some bids. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses in previous sessions, amid signs of rising supply and growing concerns that demand might weaken on the prospect of a global economic slowdown. * EX-DIVS: Unilever will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.46 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index closed up 1.3 percent on Wednesday as upbeat results from Standard Chartered provided some respite from a grim October that put the market on track for its worst month since August 2015. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Siju Varghese in Bengaluru)