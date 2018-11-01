Company News
November 1, 2018 / 7:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 1

    Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 23 points
lower at 7,106 
on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures         
down 0.72 percent ahead of the cash market open.
    
    * BT: British broadband company BT        reported a 2 percent rise in
first-half earnings on Thursday and nudged its guidance for the full year
higher, as outgoing chief executive Gavin Patterson said the group's recovery
plan was delivering.             
    * SMITH & NEPHEW: British medical products maker Smith & Nephew        said
it was on track to meet full-year guidance after growing quarterly revenues by 3
percent, on strong demand for its artificial hips and knees in the United States
and emerging markets.             
    * JUST EAT: Britain's Just Eat        said it expected full-year core
earnings to come in towards the lower end of its forecasts, despite rising
sales, as investments in Latin America and across the business weigh.
            
    * CARPETRIGHT: Struggling British floor coverings retailer Carpetright
         said underlying sales fell in its first half, hurt by disruption from a
major restructuring programme to close 67 underperforming stores.             
    * LANCASHIRE: Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd        
reported a smaller quarterly loss on lower catastrophe claims than last year
when it bore the brunt of many hurricanes and the Mexican earthquakes.
            
    * RANK GROUP: Casino and gaming operator Rank Group         appointed
Experian Plc's          Bill Floydd as its chief financial officer on
Thursday.            
    * ADMIRAL-GOCOMPARE: The former boss of Admiral          is to join the
board of U.S. comparison website Compare.com as part of a deal that sees his
wife inject $25 million into the company, the car insurer said on Thursday.
            
    * BHP: Top global miner BHP                  on Thursday said it would buy
back shares and pay a special dividend to return $10.4 billion to shareholders,
sticking to a promise to hand back all of the proceeds from the sale of its U.S.
shale business.              
    * PATISSERIE VALERIE: David Scott, who used to run Druckers Vienna
Patisserie, said on Wednesday he had no intention to make an offer or buy shares
in Patisserie Valerie          , the British cafe chain hit by an accounting
scandal.              
    * SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct International Plc        , the sportswear
group controlled by billionaire Mike Ashley, said on Wednesday it had paid 8
million pounds ($10.2 million) to buy Evans Cycles after it fell into
administration.             
    * EASYJET: Budget airline EasyJet         said on Wednesday that it had
submitted a revised expression of interest for a restructured Alitalia, in
response to the new Italian government's ongoing sales process.               
    * GOLD: Gold recovered on Thursday from a three-week low hit in the previous
session as the recent fall in the metal prices and an easing dollar from
multi-month highs induced some bids.              
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses in previous sessions,
amid signs of rising supply and growing concerns that demand might weaken on the
prospect of a global economic slowdown.              
    * EX-DIVS: Unilever          will trade without entitlement to their latest
dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.46 points off the FTSE 100 according to
Reuters calculations.             
    * The UK blue chip         index closed up 1.3 percent on Wednesday as
upbeat results from Standard Chartered          provided some respite from a
grim October that put the market on track for its worst month since August 2015.
    
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Siju Varghese in Bengaluru)
