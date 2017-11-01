FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 1
Sections
Featured
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
New Jersey sues OxyContin maker, says it fueled opioid crisis
Health
New Jersey sues OxyContin maker, says it fueled opioid crisis
Sony revives pet AI project
Technology
Sony revives pet AI project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 8:01 AM / in an hour

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds company news items, futures)
    Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is expected to open 18
points higher at 7,511.2 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers,
with futures         up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
        
    * JUST GROUP: British annuity provider Just Group           reported a fall
in total retirement sales for the third quarter against the same period last
year and said it had exceeded its merger driven cost savings target of 45
million pounds ($59 million).              
    * MORGAN SINDALL: British builder Morgan Sindall          raised its 2017
earnings forecast in July and did so again on Wednesday citing better margins in
construction and its office installation and refurbishment business.
            
    * IAG: Britain's biggest trade union Unite said on Tuesday British Airways'
cabin crew had voted to accept a pay deal that brings their long-running dispute
to an end.             
    * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca         has won U.S. approval for a new blood
cancer drug several months earlier than expected, boosting its oncology
portfolio - and requiring it to pay $1.5 billion to shareholders in the biotech
company that first discovered the medicine.             
    * INDIVIOR:  Indivior Plc's          experimental drug to treat opioid
addiction should be approved, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration concluded on Tuesday.             
    * IMAGINATION TECH:  Imagination Technologies         shareholders approved
a 550 million pound ($730 million) cash takeover by China-backed Canyon Bridge
on Tuesday, a day after the buyout firm's founder was charged by U.S.
authorities with insider trading.             

    * Britain's FTSE         sealed its best monthly gains since May on Tuesday
as a series of upbeat earning updates including from oil major BP        helped
it rebound and end October on a high.             
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
       
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                                
    > Other business headlines                       
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.