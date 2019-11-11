UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 11

(Adds futures, news items)

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points lower at 7,357 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.35% ahead of the cash market open.

* BRITISH STEEL: China’s Jingye Group said it is still in talks to buy British Steel after the BBC reported the company was set to buy the UK steelmaker for 70 million pounds ($90 million).

* JUST EAT: Netherlands-based Prosus said it had published its cash offer document to buy online takeaway delivery platform Just Eat for 710 pence a share, pitching its bid against rival Takeaway.com with a lowered acceptance threshold of 75%.

* GREGGS: British baker and takeaway food group Greggs forecast a 2019 pretax profit ahead of previous expectations after enjoying strong trading despite comparatives with last year getting progressively harder.

* ELECTROCOMPONENTS: Electrocomponents’ top boss Lindsley Ruth would be on a leave of absence while he gets treated for a “medical condition”, the company said.

* ECO ANIMAL HEALTH: Veterinary medicines maker ECO Animal Health Group said its business in China was hit by an outbreak of African swine fever, while the ongoing U.S.-China trade war squeezed margins in the United States.

* BHP: BHP Group’s petroleum division head said on Monday the business is set to deliver strong returns and cash flow through the 2020s and beyond, supported by a raft of high-potential projects. It may also pursue acquisitions to help grow its petroleum business.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca on Friday said that safety data on roxadustat underpinned the British drugmaker’s hopes for the anaemia drug to become a standard treatment for patients with kidney disease.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell said there was a gas leak on Friday on a unit at its 404,000 barrel per day Pernis oil refinery in the Netherlands. The leak had been stopped and the situation at the refinery is under control, a spokesman said.

* UNILEVER: Unilever Plc’s Ben & Jerry’s has been sued by an environmental advocate who said it deceived consumers by touting that the milk and cream it uses to make ice cream came exclusively from “happy cows.”

* GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Monday, after touching a three-month low in the previous session, as concerns linger over the trade war between the United States and China and the prospect of a slowing global economy.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday amid renewed doubts over the prospects of a trade deal between the United States and China, while concerns over excess supplies also weighed on the market.

* The UK blue-chip index closed down 0.6% on Friday, dragged by declines in mining stocks and a 4% drop in Asia-exposed luxury brand Burberry.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Shanima A in Bengaluru)