UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 12

(Adds futures, news items)

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Tuesday, with futures up 0.3% ahead of the cash market open.

* PREMIER FOODS: Britain’s Premier Foods Plc reported higher first-half adjusted pretax profit, as its relaunched Mr Kipling cakes brand benefited from a TV advertising push and sales of its Nissin branded range of products more than doubled.

* Information services firm Experian Plc posted higher first-half profit, citing strong demand for its business-to-business offerings, and said organic revenue growth would be at the upper end of its prior targets for the year.

* VODAFONE: Vodafone, the world’s second-largest mobile operator, increased its full-year earnings guidance, reflecting improving organic growth trends as difficult markets in Spain and Italy start to ease and it integrates its German cable acquisition.

* ITV: British broadcaster ITV said total advertising revenue came in at the top end of its range in the third quarter, helped by demand for new drama programmes and the Rugby World Cup.

* MEGGITT: British engineering firm Meggitt Plc raised its outlook for annual organic revenue growth, buoyed by good third-quarter performance in the U.S. defence market but warned of pressured margins due to the grounding of Boeing’s 737MAX.

* LAND SECURITIES: Property developer Land Securities Group reported a first-half pretax loss, hit by more retail store closures.

* UNILEVER: Patties made by Unilever Plc are being used by Burger King as the restaurant chain rolled out a meat-free version of its Whopper burger in 25 European countries to strengthen its foothold in the exploding market for plant-based food.

* CIGARETTE MAKERS: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will be meeting with vaping industry representatives as his administration considers tightening e-cigarette regulations amid a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related injuries and deaths.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca said on Monday its experimental treatment significantly reduced disease activity in a late-stage study of patients with autoimmune disorder lupus. The results pit anifrolumab against GlaxoSmithKline’s Benlysta - the only new drug approved for lupus in the last 60 years.

* GOLD: Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, as investors looked for clues from U.S. President Donald Trump on the status of trade talks with China, while the political unrest in Hong Kong provided some support to the safe-haven metal.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, reversing early losses on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump may signal progress on trade talks with China in a speech later in the day.

* The UK blue chip index slid 0.4% on Monday as a mix of rising tensions in Hong Kong, dampened U.S.-China trade sentiment and a firmer pound hit the exporter-heavy FTSE 100.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Shanima A in Bengaluru)