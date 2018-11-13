UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 13

(Adds company news items and futures)

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 points higher at 7,068 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up nearly 0.32 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* PREMIER FOODS: Premier Foods Chief Executive Gavin Darby is stepping down, four months after he survived a shareholder revolt to oust him from the top job.

* VODAFONE: Vodafone’s new chief executive said he would reduce operating costs by 1.2 billion euros by 2021 and review its tower assets to drive returns after its organic revenue grew by 0.8 percent in the first half.

* B&M: British discounter B&M European Value Retail bucked a gloomy UK retail market, reporting a 32.5 percent rise in first half profit, helped by strong growth from its Heron Foods business.

* EXPERIAN: Experian Plc, the world’s biggest credit data company, said on Tuesday it expects full-year organic revenue to rise in line with the first half, and at the top end of its previous guidance range.

* LAND SECURITIES: Land Securities, one of Britain’s largest listed property developers, said its net asset value per share was lower in the first-half, hit by challenges in the retail sector.

* FIRSTGROUP: FirstGroup said on Tuesday Finance Director Matthew Gregory would step up to become chief executive, with a remit to drive value for shareholders at the rail and bus operator.

* AstraZeneca: AstraZeneca took another step to refocus its portfolio on priority projects on Tuesday by selling U.S. rights to a treatment for a serious infant lung infection to Swedish Orphan Biovitrum for an upfront fee of $1.5 billion.

* FOXTONS: Foxtons said it had closed six of its branches as the London-focussed estate agent posted flat third-quarter revenue of 35.1 million pounds ($45.22 million), reflecting a “challenging” property market in the capital.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, as investors looked for bargains after the metal fell to a more than one-month low on a stronger U.S. dollar.

* OIL: Oil prices fell by around 1 percent on Tuesday, with Brent crude sliding below $70 and WTI below $60 per barrel, after U.S. President Donald Trump put pressure on OPEC not to cut supply to prop up the market.

* The UK blue chip index lost 0.74 percent on Monday as fears about the terms of Brexit sank the pound, giving an accounting boost to stocks with foreign revenues in dollars.

