UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 14
November 14, 2017 / 7:51 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 14

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

 (Adds company news items, futures)
    Nov 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 7 points
lower at 7,407.7 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
        up 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open. 
    
    * VODAFONE: Vodafone        , the world's second-largest mobile operator,
raised its forecast for full-year earnings growth to around 10 percent, from 4-8
percent, on Tuesday after reporting a strong first-half helped by demand for
data and broadband in Europe.              
    * ELECTROCOMPONENTS: Electrocomponents Plc         reported a 16.6 percent
rise in first-half revenue, buoyed by strong growth across all its markets. 
             
    * TESCO: Tesco          won provisional approval for its proposed 3.7
billion pound ($4.9 billion) takeover of wholesaler Booker         from the UK
competition regulator on Tuesday, moving Britain's biggest retailer closer to
securing a new avenue of growth.              
    * DCC: Support services company DCC Plc         reported a 14.4 percent rise
in profit for the first half of the year, helped by growth across its divisions
and the impact of its acquisitions over the past year.              
    * AVIVA: British insurer Aviva        said it had agreed to buy Irish
insurer Friends First Life Assurance Company for 130 million euros ($151
million) in cash, making it one of the biggest insurers in Ireland.             
    * BOVIS: British housebuilder Bovis        , the subject of two failed
takeover bids earlier this year after it warned on profits, said it was on
course to meet profit expectations in 2017 as its new chief executive tries to
turn the business around.                
    * RIO TINTO: Mick Davis, the former head of global miner Xstrata, has
emerged as a frontrunner to become the next chairman of Anglo Australian miner
Rio Tinto         ,        , the Financial Times newspaper reported.
             
    * RIO TINTO: The Indonesian unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc         closed the
main access road to its giant Grasberg copper mine in the eastern province of
Papua on Tuesday for the second time in three days after another shooting
incident. Rio Tinto has a joint venture with Freeport-McMoRan for a 40 percent
share of production above specific levels until 2021, and 40 percent of all
production after 2021.               
    * BHP BILLITON: A court in Brazil decided on Monday to resume criminal
proceedings, including consideration of murder charges, related to the 2015
Samarco mine disaster, throwing out a challenge from two defendants claiming
that evidence was illegally collected. Vale SA            and BHP Billiton Ltd
        ,         joint owners of the Samarco iron mine, are part of a group
that includes 22 people and two other companies that stand accused of crimes
related to a tailing dam that burst.              
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc          said it was in the process of
developing a plan for repairing the damaged parts at its Enchilada platform and
re-deploying personnel following its shutdown after a fire last week.
             
    * EN+/ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American         blocked Jim Rutherford, a
member of its audit and remuneration committees, from joining the board of
Russia's En+ Group          , which manages tycoon Oleg Deripaska's aluminium
and hydropower businesses and recently listed in London, the Financial Times
newspaper reported citing people familiar with the matter. on.ft.com/2zVdxU2
    
    * CENTRAL ASIA METALS: Central Asia Metals         , which has just bought a
lead and zinc mine in Macedonia, would consider further purchases but not for
six months, its chairman said on Monday.              
    * GRENFELL FIRE: Hundreds of people displaced by a fire that killed about 80
people in London in June are still living in hotels or friends' houses because
of a failure by local authorities to rehouse them, the lawmaker representing the
area said on Monday.             
    * BREXIT: British Brexit minister David Davis said on Monday the government
would allow parliament the opportunity to debate, scrutinise and vote on any
final Brexit agreement, offering a concession to Conservative Party rebels.
             
    * BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May's blueprint for Britain's exit from the
European Union faces a crucial test starting on Tuesday, when lawmakers try to
win concessions from a weakened leader on the government's legislation to sever
ties.              
    * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed early on Tuesday, with the dollar
supported by higher U.S. Treasury yields and Asian stocks down amid uncertainty
over tax reforms in the United States.              
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the prospect of further rises in U.S.
output undermined ongoing OPEC-led production cuts aimed at tightening the
market.             
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent lower at nearly six-week lows on
Monday, dragged down by financial sector shares and ceding earlier gains fuelled
by the weak pound.             
 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
