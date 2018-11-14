UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 14

(Adds company news items and futures)

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower at 7,030 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down nearly 0.46 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* FLYBE: Regional airline Flybe Group Plc said on Wednesday it was in talks with strategic operators for a potential sale of the company, as it struggles with higher fuel costs, lower demand and a weaker British pound.

* SSE: British energy supplier SSE Plc plans to create a new company that will include its renewable energy assets in the UK and Ireland, it said on Wednesday, and reported a 40.9 percent drop in first-half adjusted earnings.

* INTU: Intu Properties Plc said on Wednesday it had given a consortium led by Deputy Chairman John Whittaker until Nov. 22 to make a firm offer or walk away from a bid for the shopping centre owner.

* BRITISH LAND COMPANY: Real estate firm British Land Co reported a 2.9 percent drop in net asset value for the first half of the year on Wednesday, as retailers invest less in physical stores amid increased online competition.

* SMITHS: Smiths Group Plc said it intends to spin off its healthcare unit, just two months after ending talks with U.S.-based ICU Medical Inc over a possible 7 billion pound-plus ($9.10 billion) merger of their healthcare businesses.

* GRAINGER: UK’s Grainger Plc said it would acquire Grip REIT plc for 396 million pounds ($514.6 million) to expand in the private-rented sector.

* PRUDENTIAL: Prudential Plc, Britain’s largest insurer, reported a 17 percent rise in its life insurance new business profit for the first nine months of the year on Wednesday, driven by another robust performance in Asia.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar retreated from a 16-month high touched earlier in the week, easing amid a surge in the euro and sterling on a draft Brexit agreement.

* OIL: Oil markets struggled to find their footing on Wednesday after plunging by 7 percent the previous session, with surging supply and the spectre of faltering demand keeping investors on edge.

* The UK blue chip index was up a marginal 0.01 percent on Tuesday after sterling strength on Brexit deal hopes weighed on exporters, offsetting gains for Vodafone, Experian and Melrose Industries.

> Other business headlines