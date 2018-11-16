UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 16

(Adds company news items and futures) Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points higher at 7,062 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures expected to be 0.58 percent ahead of the cash market open. * KIER: British builder Kier Group said on Friday it would meet its expectations for the full year, aided by a stronger second half and warned on higher expenses related to its cost-cutting initiative. * ROLLS-ROYCE: British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce said it was continuing with contingency plans as uncertainty grows on whether Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan will receive parliamentary backing, echoing comments from other firms. * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca's combination of two immunotherapy drugs did not meet the main goal in a closely watched late stage study, the company said on Friday. * IMPERIAL BRANDS: British tobacco firm Imperial Brands said it was developing a vaping device with locking technology, amid restrictions by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration meant to prevent young people from using e-cigarettes. * VIRGIN MEDIA, EE: Britain's media regulator Ofcom said on Friday it fined EE and Virgin Media for overcharging some phone and broadband customers who terminated their contracts early. * OCADO: Ocado , the online supermarket providing technology to U.S retailer Kroger, sees opportunities to strike more deals with established grocers in Europe, Asia and South America, and could move into other categories in retail and beyond. * RBS: A sell-off across Britain's financial markets wiped 2.84 billion pounds ($3.6 billion) off Royal Bank of Scotland's market capitalisation on Thursday after its shares sank 10 percent, according to Reuters calculations. * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Friday as investors sought safe haven assets amid fears of a chaotic departure for Britain from the European Union. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Friday amid expectations of supply cuts from OPEC, although record U.S. production dragged. * The UK blue chip index ended 0.06 percent higher on Thursday in a broad-based selloff as British Prime Minister Theresa May's government was plunged into crisis over Brexit. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)