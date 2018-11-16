Company News
November 16, 2018 / 7:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 16

3 Min Read

 (Adds company news items and futures)
    Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 24
points higher at 7,062 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE
100 futures          expected to be 0.58 percent ahead of the cash market open. 

    * KIER: British builder Kier Group         said on Friday it would meet its
expectations for the full year, aided by a stronger second half and warned on
higher expenses related to its cost-cutting initiative.             
    * ROLLS-ROYCE: British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce        said it was
continuing with contingency plans as uncertainty grows on whether Prime Minister
Theresa May's Brexit plan will receive parliamentary backing, echoing comments
from other firms.             
    * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca's         combination of two immunotherapy drugs
did not meet the main goal in a closely watched late stage study, the company
said on Friday.             
    * IMPERIAL BRANDS:  British tobacco firm Imperial Brands         said it was
developing a vaping device with locking technology, amid restrictions by the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration meant to prevent young people from using
e-cigarettes.             
    * VIRGIN MEDIA, EE: Britain's media regulator Ofcom said on Friday it fined
EE and Virgin Media for overcharging some phone and broadband customers who
terminated their contracts early.             
    * OCADO: Ocado         , the online supermarket providing technology to U.S
retailer Kroger, sees opportunities to strike more deals with established
grocers in Europe, Asia and South America, and could move into other categories
in retail and beyond.             
    * RBS: A sell-off across Britain's financial markets wiped 2.84 billion
pounds ($3.6 billion) off Royal Bank of Scotland's         market capitalisation
on Thursday after its shares sank 10 percent, according to Reuters calculations.
             
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Friday as investors sought safe haven assets
amid fears of a chaotic departure for Britain from the European Union.
            
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Friday amid expectations of supply cuts from OPEC,
although record U.S. production dragged.             
    * The UK blue chip index ended 0.06 percent higher on Thursday in a
broad-based selloff as British Prime Minister Theresa May's government was
plunged into crisis over Brexit.               
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                                
    > Other business headlines                       
 

 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
