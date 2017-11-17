FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 17
November 17, 2017 / 7:31 AM / in 2 hours

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company news items and futures)

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 10 points at 7,377.1 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.22 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* CARILLION: British builder Carillion issued its third profit warning this year and said it would breach its financial covenant.

* NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY: Britain’s Nationwide Building Society reported a 4 percent fall in half-year profit on Friday, a second consecutive period of decline that it attributed to low interest rates.

* GOCOMPARE-ZGP: A top five shareholder in GoCompare said the British price comparison company should respond “positively” if a sweetened offer by Zoopla-owner ZPG were made in the region of 520 million pounds.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose on Friday as the dollar weakened after a report that investigators looking into possible Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election had subpoenaed President Donald Trump’s election campaign for documents.

* OIL: Oil prices steadied on Friday after recent declines, but were on track for their first weekly fall in six weeks as concerns about surging U.S. supplies put a dent in the market’s recent rally.

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,386.94 points on Thursday, as share index shrugged off weakness from oil stocks on Thursday as a handful of earnings updates were in focus, though GKN plunged on uncertainty following the ditching of its CEO designate.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

