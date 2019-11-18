UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 18

(Adds news items, futures)

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points higher at 7,305 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures trading 0.14% higher.

* SAGE GROUP: British software company Sage Group Plc said on Monday it will sell its payment processing unit Sage Pay for about 232 million pounds ($296.87 million) to Elavon, a payments company and unit of U.S. Bancorp .

* GULF KEYSTONE: Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil producer Gulf Keystone Petroleum said on Monday it appointed Ian Weatherdon as chief financial officer to succeed Sami Zouari, who will step down on Dec. 2.

* IQE: Cardiff-based IQE Plc said on Monday it expects to report a ‘mid-single digit’ adjusted operating loss as it downgraded its revenue outlook for the year due to issues with two of its major customers.

* CONSORT MEDICAL: Consort Medical Plc on Monday said Sweden’s Recipharm AB would buy the London-listed healthcare company for 1,010 pence per share in cash.

* SHELL: A crude oil spill onto a barge docked at Royal Dutch Shell’s oil refinery at Puget Sound, Washington, late on Friday was contained on Saturday, the company said in a statement.

* ROLLS-ROYCE: Air New Zealand Ltd said on Monday about 14,000 customers would be affected by cancellations this summer because of ongoing Rolls-Royce engine checks on its Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

* RIO TINTO: Australia’s Alderan Resources said on Monday that its unit had partnered with Kennecott Exploration Company, a member company of the Rio Tinto Group, to help fund the Alderan’s Frisco Project in Utah, United States.

* SAVANNAH PETROLEUM: Savannah Petroleum has concluded its purchase of Nigerian oil and gas company Seven Energy International, it said in a statement on Friday.

* GOLD: Gold prices eased on Monday as optimism grew about U.S.-China trade ties following a report of “constructive talks” over the weekend, while losses were capped by a softer dollar.

* OIL: Oil prices were little changed on Monday following steady gains in the previous week with investors awaiting fresh clues over prospects for a trade deal between the United States and China, shrugging off concerns over steadily rising oil supplies.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% higher and the mid-cap outperformed its European counterparts on Friday after the Brexit Party lent further clarity ahead of the Dec. 12 election, while hopes that a U.S.-China may be imminent helped the FTSE 100 eke out gains.

