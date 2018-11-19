UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 19

(Adds company news items, futures)

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points higher at 7,015 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures expected to be down 0.23 percent ahead of the cash markets open.

* BABCOCK: British engineering firm Babcock said on Monday the net cash cost of strengthening its business would not be material, as it sought to allay doubts about its financial health for the second time in a week.

* DIPLOMA: Industrial components distributor Diploma Plc said on Monday it had begun building inventory for some products to help offset the impact from any significant disruption in cross border trade because of Britain’s exit from the European Union.

* BHP, BP: Global miner BHP said on Monday it signed an agreement with the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) to settle the transfer pricing dispute regarding its marketing operations in Singapore.

* RIO TINTO: Nespresso, part of food giant Nestle, aims to use sustainable aluminium in all of its coffee capsules by 2020 under a deal with mining major Rio Tinto, announced on Monday.

* JOHNSTON PRESS: Financially struggling British newspaper group Johnston Press, publisher of The Scotsman and The Yorkshire Post, has been bought by its bondholders after filing for bankruptcy protection.

* BHP, BP: BP Plc’s trading arm on Friday entered a tolling agreement with the owners of an idled oil refinery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, cementing plans to bring the plant back online six years after it was idled by previous owners, the company said.

* FASTJET: Low-cost African airline Fastjet, which said in September it needed more cash within a month to continue operating, announced a fundraising and equity refinancing aimed at increasing its equity base by at least $40 million.

* GOLD: Gold prices were steady on Monday, with the dollar subdued after comments from Federal Reserve officials showing caution over the global economy, prompting traders to reassess the pace of future U.S. interest rate hikes.

* OIL: Oil prices rose around 1 percent on Monday as traders expected top exporter Saudi Arabia to push producer club OPEC to cut supply towards year-end.

* The UK blue chip index ended down 0.3 percent on Friday, ending a fragile comeback earlier in the session as banks extended heavy losses and bore the brunt of investor worries about Brexit, while multinational companies fell on the strong pound.

