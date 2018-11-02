UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 2

(Adds company news items and futures)

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen open 1 point higher at 7,116 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures up 1.32 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* IAG: British Airways-owner IAG said most of its financial goals for the 2019-2023 period were the same as for the previous period, sticking to a target to post an operating profit margin of between 12 and 15 percent.

* TP ICAP: Revenue at TP ICAP inched 1 percent higher in the four months to the end of October but was down by a similar amount in the first 10 months of 2018, the world’s largest interdealer broker said on Friday.

* MERIAN CHRYSALIS INVESTMENT - Merian Chrysalis Investment Company (IPO-MER.L), a Merian Global Investors fund, said on Friday it had raised 100 million pounds ($130.11 million) via a listing on the London Stock Exchange - half the amount intended.

* SAGE: Sage Group plc has promoted finance chief and interim chief operating officer Steve Hare to succeed outgoing Chief Executive Stephen Kelly, effective immediately, the UK software firm said on Friday.

* BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc said on Thursday that Nigel Higgins, the deputy chairman of Rothschild & Co, would succeed John McFarlane as chairman on May 2 next year when he retires after serving his four-year term.

* GOLD: Gold prices were steady in early Asian trade on Friday, after rising about 1.5 percent in the previous session, while the dollar inched up ahead of the U.S. payrolls data due later in the day.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday as surging output by the world’s three largest producers outweighed supply concerns from the start of U.S. sanctions next week against Iran’s petroleum exports.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent on Thursday even after strong trading updates from BT and Smith & Nephew as optimistic news on Brexit led to a surge in the pound which acts as an accounting drag on blue chips’ foreign revenues.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)