UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 20

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 11 points at 7,369.7 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* DIPLOMA: British industrial component maker Diploma Plc reported a 19 percent rise in adjusted pretax profit as its controls unit saw new project activity and recovery in some end user markets.

* WIZZ AIR: Budget airline Wizz Air said on Monday it would greatly expand operations at its London Luton base, allocating a further four planes to the fleet by June 2018 and opening five new routes.

* NEX: Financial technology company NEX Group a fall in first-half trading operating profit and said market conditions remained challenging as banks and other firms reported a lack of volume and volatility in fixed income, currencies and commodities.

* WILLIAM HILL: British bookmaker William Hill plc said its retail net revenue rose 3 percent in the 17 weeks to Oct. 24, keeping it on track to meet its expectations for the year.

* CENTRICA: Centrica, Britain’s biggest domestic electricity and gas supplier, has set out plans to reform its pricing by withdrawing the most common form of tariff, the standard variable tariff, ahead of government intervention in the market.

* SPIRE HEALTHCARE-MEDICLINIC: South African private hospital group Mediclinic does not intend to make an offer for the rest of Britain’s Spire Healthcare, the company said on Monday after discussions with some of Spire’s directors.

* ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce is seeking buyers for its diesel parts maker L‘Orange, The Times reported on Sunday.

* SHELL: The world’s most powerful crude oil trader, Royal Dutch Shell’s head of oil trading Mike Muller, has stepped down after 29 years with the company, an internal announcement reviewed by Reuters on Friday showed.

* BRITAIN-AEROSPACE: Britain’s aerospace industry could face 1.5 billion pounds ($2 billion) a year in extra costs after Brexit if firms exporting components to the European Union face additional checks at the border, industry body ADS Group said on Monday.

* BRITAIN-BUDGET: British finance minister Philip Hammond, under pressure to help weakened Prime Minister Theresa May in this week’s budget, promised to speed up house building and said he had some room to help voters despite his squeeze on public finances.

* BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday announced 4 billion pounds ($5.28 billion) of spending on research and development and regional growth strategies, setting out plans to help the economy grow after Brexit.

* GOLD: Gold prices dipped early on Monday on a stronger U.S. dollar, but remained close to a one-month high hit in the previous session on uncertainty over progress on a potential overhaul of the U.S. tax code.

* OIL: Oil markets were tepid on Monday as traders were reluctant to take on big new positions ahead of an OPEC meeting at the end of the month, when the producer club is expected to decide whether to continue output cuts aimed at propping up prices.

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.1 percent at 7,380.68 points on Friday, as stocks fell back into the red, ending a short-lived recovery, as takeover interest boosted Sky and construction firm Carillion plummeted after warning it would breach debt covenants.

* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)