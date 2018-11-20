UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 20

(Adds company news items and futures)

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points lower at 7,074 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures expected to be down 0.32 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* AO WORLD: British online electricals retailer AO World reported a narrowing in its first-half core earnings loss though the outcome was held back by a declining market for domestic appliances such as fridges and washing machines.

* COMPASS GROUP: Compass Group Plc reported flat operating margin for the full-year at 7.4 percent on Tuesday, as the world’s biggest catering firm’s lower volumes and higher costs at its UK business could not offset the benefits of a wider cost-cutting plan.

* CYBG: British lender CYBG Plc posted a 13 percent rise in underlying pretax profit for the year on Tuesday and said it had planned for a period of uncertainty stemming from the country’s exit from the European Union.

* PLUS500: Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd said on Tuesday its full-year results would be ahead of market expectations, as strong third-quarter trading spilled over into the final quarter.

* EASYJET: The boss of British low-cost airline easyJet said he did not have “any interest in this particular topic on Flybe at the moment” when he was asked if he would be interested in buying the struggling airline.

* EASYJET: British low-cost airline easyJet stuck to its outlook for the first-half of the current year, after posting a 41 percent jump in annual profit, in line with its forecasts.

* HALMA: Safety equipment maker Halma Plc said on Tuesday its business could face short-term supply disruptions when Britain leaves the European Union in March.

* AVEVA: Aveva Group, the British industrial software company that tied up with a unit of France’s Schneider Electric SCHN.PA, reported a 54 percent rise in first-half profit on a pro-forma basis and said it was confident about its outlook.

* ELECTROCOMPONENTS: British industrial distribution company Electrocomponents Plc said on Tuesday it had begun implementing actions to mitigate potential impact from Britain’s exit from the European Union.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: The heavy-oil hydrocracker at Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s 209,787 barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery may be shut for two months of repairs, said two sources familiar with plant operations.

* OCADO, KROGER: Kroger Co has chosen its hometown of Cincinnati for the first of 20 high-tech warehouses it plans to build with UK-based Ocado Group Plc in a bid to dominate the U.S. grocery delivery business.

* BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc is not liable to investors who bought its U.S.-listed stock a few months before the 2008 financial crisis and accused the British bank of hiding its risky debt exposure and a capital shortfall, a U.S. court ruled on Monday.

* GOLD: Gold inched lower on Tuesday, trading in a tight range ahead of a U.S. holiday, but the metal held above the 1,220 level as the dollar was pressured by weak U.S. economic data and a clouded interest rate outlook.

* OIL: Oil markets lost steam on Tuesday, giving back earlier gains, as a deteriorating economic outlook and a surge in U.S. production outweighed expected supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

* The UK blue chip index fell 0.2 percent on Monday but outperformed Europe as relative calm returned after last week’s tumult and Prime Minister Theresa May continued to fight for support for her Brexit deal.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)