UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 21

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures is down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* KINGFISHER: Kingfisher, Europe’s largest home improvement retailer, reported a small fall in underlying sales in its latest quarter, with a weak performance in France only partially offset by strong growth at Screwfix in the UK and in Poland.

* COMPASS GROUP: Compass Group Plc, the world’s biggest catering firm, reported a 5.6 percent rise in full-year profit on steady growth in the United States, its biggest market.

* CYBG: Lender CYBG Plc on Tuesday posted a higher full-year pretax profit, but said the lending market would remain competitive in 2018 and that it would face price pressure in its mortgage and unsecured personal loan business.

* HALMA: Safety equipment maker Halma Plc said its profit rose 13 percent in the first half of the year, helped by growth in its Asia-Pacific business.

* JOHNSON MATTHEY: Johnson Matthey on Tuesday reported a 2 percent fall in first half operating profit, following one-off charges related to restructuring programme.

* AGGREKO: Aggreko, the world’s largest listed temporary power provider, reported a slight rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as hurricanes in southern United States and the Caribbean drove demand for its power generators.

* BABCOCK: Engineering outsourcer Babcock BAB.L said its first-half underlying profit before tax climbed 4.9 percent and expressed confidence in the outlook despite political uncertainty due to Britain’s exit from the European Union.

* EASYJET: British budget airline easyJet said it expected pricing trends in the first quarter to be positive, helping it to offset costs associated with its planned acquisition of parts of Air Berlin .

* AO WORLD: British online retailer AO World said the better sales momentum it saw in its second quarter was continuing as it heads towards the Christmas sales period, although increased spending on marketing resulted in a first-half earnings loss.

* WPP: Advertising giant WPP PLC on Tuesday said it has agreed to sell its stake in Japanese partner Asatsu-DK Inc (ADK) to Bain Capital LLC for 3,660 yen ($32.53) a share, heralding the end of a row over the $1.35 billion buyout offer.

* RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto Plc restarted the smelter at its large Kennecott mine in the United States last Friday after a nearly six-week outage but force majeure on refined copper has not yet been lifted, a company spokesman said on Monday.

* SHELL: Shell Canada, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell, has warned customers synthetic crude volumes from its 255,000 barrel per day Scotford, Alberta, upgrader may be reduced in November and potentially December, trading sources said on Monday.

* CAIRN ENERGY-BP: Oil exploration company Cairn Energy is in talks with BP to sell a 30 percent stake in its deepwater SNE field offshore Senegal, which could be valued at around $600 million, banking sources and a Senegal oil ministry source said on Monday.

* BP: BP and Eni are among companies that have expressed an interest in developing the giant Majnoon oilfield which Royal Dutch Shell plans to leave next year, Iraqi oil officials said on Monday.

* GLENCORE: Three Glencore Plc executives, including the head of its copper group, have stepped down from the board of subsidiary Katanga Mining Ltd after an internal review identified weaknesses in its financial reporting controls, Katanga said on Monday.

* GOLD: Gold prices bounced back on Tuesday ahead of the release of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s previous meeting that could offer clues on the pace of the central bank’s interest rate hikes.

* OIL: Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as the impact from expectations of an extended OPEC-led production cut was cancelled out by rising output in the United States.

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,389.46 points on Monday, as share index recovered from earlier losses to inch higher at the start of the week as cyclical sectors made a comeback, though the UK market lagged European benchmarks and Shire was a loser among health stocks.

