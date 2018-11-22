UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 22

(Adds company news items and futures)

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 points lower at 7,036 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures expected to be up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* MITIE: British outsourcing group Mitie Group plc posted a 4.2 percent drop in adjusted operating profit for the first half of the year on Thursday, hurt by an adverse contract mix at its cleaning and environmental services division and higher administrative expenses.

* CMC MARKETS: CMC Markets Plc reported a 76 percent slide in first-half pretax profit, hurt by curbs on client trading as London’s online trading firms face scrutiny from global regulators and sustained low market volatility.

* NATIONWIDE: Nationwide Building Society, one of Britain’s three biggest mortgage providers, said its profit for the first six months of the financial year fell 17 percent, as it booked a charge for asset write-offs and technology investments.

* CENTRICA: Centrica owner of Britain’s largest energy supplier British Gas, said it is on track to meet its 2018 targets despite tough conditions in the sector and lower-than-expected nuclear power generation and oil output.

* MOTHERCARE: Struggling British baby products retailer Mothercare reported a wider first-half loss on Thursday, reflecting another slump in underlying sales in its home market.

* INTU: British shopping centre owner Intu Properties said on Thursday that it had again extended the deadline for a consortium led by Deputy Chairman John Whittaker to make a formal offer for the company.

* KELLER GROUP: Geotechnical services provider Keller Group Plc said on Thursday it would exit its heavy foundations activities in Singapore and Malaysia, and cut 700 jobs due to competitive and pricing pressures.

* BANK OF GEORGIA: Bank of Georgia Group Plc reported an 11.3 percent rise in quarterly earnings, helped by higher lending amid strong economic growth in the former Soviet republic.

* LLOYDS: A senior lawmaker has demanded an investigation into the way the chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group handled information related to one of Britain’s biggest fraud cases.

* VODAFONE: An Italian administrative court annulled fines on phone operators Telecom Italia, Vodafone, Fastweb and Wind3 which had been imposed last year by communications regulator AGCOM over a billing practice.

* STANDARD CHARTERED: New York’s Department of Financial Services (DFS) will end a period of monitoring of Standard Chartered on Dec. 31, the DFS said on Wednesday, bringing to a close one strand of the bank’s punishment for past failings in compliance controls.

* GOLD: Gold prices held firm on Thursday after hitting the highest in two weeks in the previous session, with improved risk appetite weighing on the U.S. dollar.

* OIL: Oil prices dipped on Thursday after U.S. crude inventories increased to their highest level since December 2017 amid concerns of an emerging global glut, although an expected supply cut by producer cartel OPEC prevented further drops.

* EX-DIVS: Carnival, DCC, Evraz, Imperial Brands , National Grid and Vodafone Group will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 9.8 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue chip index ended up 1.5 percent on Wednesday for their best day in two months, helped by oil and banking stocks and upbeat results from Johnson Matthey, which soothed investor concerns about slowing earnings growth.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)