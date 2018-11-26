UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 26

(Updates with company news and futures)

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25 points higher at 6,977 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures up 0.6 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* OIL: Oil prices recovered some losses on Monday after a near 8 percent drop in the previous session, but remained under pressure with Brent crude below $60 per barrel amid weak fundamentals and struggling financial markets.

* GOLD: Gold prices were little changed with investors looking to a G20 meeting this week for signs of a thaw in the Sino-U.S. trade conflict, although a stronger dollar amid fears of a slowdown in global growth weighed on bullion.

* FAROE PETROLEUM: Norway’s DNO has offered to buy Faroe Petroleum Plc for 152 pence per share in cash, valuing the London-listed company at 607.9 million pounds ($779.8 million), said DNO, which already owns just over 28 percent of Faroe.

* VECTURA: Vectura Group Plc will stop developing its treatment for severe uncontrolled asthma, the British drugmaker said on Monday, after the drug-device combination failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage study.

* POLAR CAPITAL: British asset manager Polar Capital Holdings Plc said total assets fell 7.5 percent in October on the back of a broad stock market selloff, taking the shine off a jump in half-year profit.

* DRAX: Britain’s Drax Group Plc has started a pilot project to capture and store carbon dioxide emissions at its biomass plant, the first of its kind in Europe, it said on Monday.

* ASTON MARTIN: Luxury carmaker Aston Martin has not yet seen a slowdown in its key markets and aims to more than double the number of cars it makes by 2025, its chief executive officer said on Sunday.

* The UK blue chip index closed 7.46 points lower at 6952.86 on Friday, as a deepening oil rout brought a tentative rally earlier in the day to a halt and investors moved to the sidelines before a key EU summit on Sunday.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru)