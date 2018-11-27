UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 27

(Updates with company news and futures)

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points lower at 7,027 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures roughly flat ahead of the market open.

* OIL: Oil slipped on Tuesday, pulled down by record Saudi Arabian production even as OPEC’s top producer pushes for supply cuts ahead of the group’s meeting in Austria next week.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday while investors awaited clues on the pace of future U.S. interest rate hikes and as the U.S.-China trade spat sours ahead of a G20 summit.

* THOMAS COOK: Thomas Cook Group Plc cut its forecast for full-year underlying operating profit for the second time in two months on Tuesday and suspended its dividend after the hot British summer deterred holidaymakers from going abroad.

* AMIGO HOLDINGS: British subprime lender Amigo Holdings posted a jump in profits and revenues on Tuesday in its first set of half-year results since floating on the London stock exchange in June.

* TOPPS TILES PLC: Britain’s biggest tile retailer Topps Tiles Plc said on Tuesday it would increase inventory of its important products to protect against supply chain disruptions from Britain’s exit from the European Union.

* PETS AT HOME: Pets At Home Group Plc will consolidate up to 55 practices from joint ventures and also consider closing some of them, as rising costs pressure its pet products and services.

* INDIVIOR: Indivior Plc said it will discuss its strategy and contingency plans in a conference call on Dec. 18, after a U.S. court allowed rival Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd to sell a copycat version of its blockbuster drug Suboxone.

* FAROE PETROLEUM: Britain’s Faroe Petroleum rejected a 608 million pound ($781 million) hostile bid by DNO on Monday, which it said substantially undervalued the Aberdeen-based firm.

* STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered Plc is considering simplifying its structure as it looks to curb costs across its networks from Zambia to Macau, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources.

* BHP: BHP Group Plc has identified a potential new iron oxide, copper and gold mineralized system near its Olympic Dam operations in South Australia as part of a copper exploration program, the miner said on Tuesday.

* The UK blue chip index closed 83.14 points higher at 7,036 points on Monday, as worries about Brexit eased after the weekend vote in Brussels and investors piled back into oil and financials and the battered telecoms sector rallied on dealmaking news.

