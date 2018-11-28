UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 28

(Adds company news items and futures)

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points higher at 7,041 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures expected to be up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* EXPERIAN: British antitrust authorities said on Wednesday Experian Plc’s takeover of rival ClearScore could reduce competition in the industry, stifling product development and hurting customers.

* BREWIN DOLPHIN: British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin on Wednesday posted a 18.9 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, boosted by inflows of new client cash and the impact of an acquisition.

* LONDONMETRIC: Britain’s LondonMetric Property Plc said on Wednesday it was seeing more interest for additional distribution space for storage to avoid any disruptions in supply chains ahead of Brexit.

* RPC: British packaging firm RPC Group Plc, the target of a takeover battle between two U.S. private equity firms, said on Wednesday earnings in the first half of the year slipped 4.5 percent, hurt by rising costs.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE: The race for GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s Indian Horlicks nutrition business is nearly over and one of two European consumer giants, Unilever Plc and Nestlé SA, is likely to be the winner, media reports indicated.

* OIL: Oil prices rose by one percent on Wednesday ahead of an OPEC meeting next week at which the producer club is expected to decide some form of supply cut to counter an emerging glut.

* GOLD: Gold fell on Tuesday to its lowest in more than a week, as the dollar rallied after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida bolstered expectations that the central bank would continue raising interest rates.

* The UK blue chip index closed 19.15 points lower at 7,016.85 on Tuesday, as miners tumbled with metals prices dented by fears of a further escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions.

