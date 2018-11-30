Credit RSS
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 30

 (Adds company news items and futures)
    Nov. 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 2
points lower at 7,037 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with
FTSE 100 futures          expected to be down 0.38 percent ahead of the cash
market open.
    * THOMAS COOK: Credit ratings agency S&P Global revised its outlook for
British tour operator Thomas Cook         to "negative" from "stable" on
Thursday after the company reported a sharp fall in earnings and cut its profit
forecast earlier this week.             
    * GLENCORE: Authorities in Democratic Republic of Congo will audit the
supply chain for Glencore's          Kamoto project next week to determine where
small amounts of uranium detected in its cobalt come from, the mines minister
said on Thursday.            
    * UK HOUSE PRICES: British house price growth picked up slightly this month
from October's five-year low, but the future outlook remains depressed by an
uncertain economy and a squeeze on household budgets, major mortgage lender
Nationwide said on Friday.             
    * ROYAL MAIL Plc: Postal company Royal Mail         is set to lose its place
in the FTSE 100 .FTSE, while insurer Hiscox         is likely to join Britain's
top stock index in a reshuffle next week, analysts said.             
    * OIL: OIL prices firmed on Friday on expectations that OPEC and Russia will
agree some form of production cuts next week, although swelling U.S. supplies
kept markets in check.             
    * GOLD: GOLD prices were flat early on Friday as the dollar steadied ahead
of the G20 meet in Argentina this weekend, where U.S. and Chinese leaders are
scheduled to discuss trade matters after months of tensions.[ nL4N1Y51CG]
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 7038.95 on Thursday,
as Wall Street's rally spread across Europe after the Federal Reserve chairman
suggested it may be nearing an end to its tightening cycle, boosting investor
appetite for assets considered riskier.             
