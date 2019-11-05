UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 5

(Adds news items, futures)

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17 points higher at 7,387 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3% ahead of the cash market open.

* IMPERIAL BRANDS: Tobacco firm posted slightly higher-than-expected full-year sales and appointed Thérèse Esperdy to succeed Mark Williamson as chairman.

* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS: reported a 2% rise in annual earnings, with growth at its Primark fashion chain and grocery businesses more than offsetting lower sugar profits.

* NANOCO GROUP: Nanotechnology company said it was in early discussions over a potential sale as it launches a strategic review of its business.

* GAN: said it expects annual revenue to more than double on strong demand for its internet gambling software in the United States after the start of the National Football League season in September.

* TRAINLINE: Train and coach ticketing company that listed in June, reported a 29% rise in first-half revenue after the growing popularity of e-tickets helped drive net sales on its app and website.

* WILMINGTON: Publisher said it was on track to deliver on annual expectations but would see a chunk of its revenues shift towards the second half due to the impact on its Professional division of Britain’s snap December election and resulting delay in the Autumn Budget.

* ENERGY FIRMS: Drax, Equinor and National Grid announced plans to develop the world’s first net zero emissions industrial zone in the north east of England by 2040, a move they said could help Britain meet its climate targets.

* COPPER: Prices rose after copper producer Antofagasta cut its output forecast from Chile due to nationwide protests in the world’s biggest copper producer.

* GOLD: Prices edged down as hopes of a Sino-U.S. trade pact boosted the dollar and spurred appetite for riskier assets, blunting investors’ interest in holding the non-yielding bullion.

* OIL: Prices steadied as investors kept an eye on U.S. inventory data due later, following gains on positive economic data and hopes for Sino-U.S. trade deal.

* The UK blue chip index surged nearly 1% to a more than one-month high on Monday as heavyweight banks, miners and oil stocks were driven higher by hopes of a trade deal between the U.S. and China.

