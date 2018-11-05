UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 5

(Adds company news items and futures)

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7,094 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* MICRO FOCUS: Britain’s Micro Focus International said full-year revenue would come in around the better end of previous weak guidance, as it announced the appointment of a new finance director, Brian McArthur-Muscroft.

* ITV: British broadcaster ITV on Monday named Chris Kennedy, currently chief finance officer of Micro Focus International MCRO.L, as its new finance chief with effect from Feb. 1 next year.

* HISCOX: Lloyd’s of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd on Monday reported a 14.3 percent rise in gross written premiums for the first nine months of the year, but warned that growth could moderate over the balance of the year.

* CRAWSHAW: Crawshaw Group plc said two Ernst & Young LLP executive were appointed as joint administrators, after the UK meat retailer said last week it did not have sufficient cash to restructure.

* RPC GROUP: Plastic packaging maker RPC Group said on Monday it had extended the deadline for private equity firms Apollo Global Management and Bain Capital that are considering rival takeover offers to make firm bids.

* ROLLS ROYCE: Emirates is edging towards a deal with Rolls-Royce to power its latest Airbus A380 superjumbos but has not yet reached a final agreement, the Dubai-based airline said on Sunday.

* RANDGOLD, BARRICK GOLD: Barrick Gold shareholders have voted overwhelmingly in favor of the Canadian miner’s $6.1 billion acquisition of Africa-focused Randgold Resources, three people familiar with the preliminary vote count told Reuters on Friday.

* BARCLAYS, LLOYDS: Britain’s Barclays and Lloyds were the surprise laggards in a European Union bank health check on Friday, although none of the 48 lenders tested failed a major capital threshold.

* En+: En+ Group has appointed one of its senior managers Vladimir Kiriukhin as its new chief executive, the company said on Friday, as it continues talks with Washington on easing U.S. sanctions.

* GOLD: Gold prices were steady in early Asian trade on Monday as the dollar eased, while investors are tuned in to the U.S. congressional elections on Tuesday.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday as the start to U.S. sanctions against Iran’s fuel exports was softened by waivers that will allow major buyers to still import Iranian crude, at least temporarily.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent as a sell-off in defensive sectors from tobacco to healthcare knocked UK shares off a three-week high and into negative territory at the close on Friday as earlier optimism over a Brexit deal and a possible end to the U.S.-China row faded.

