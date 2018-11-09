UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 9

(Adds company news items, futures)

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 33 points lower at 7,108 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down nearly 0.3 percent ahead of the opening bell.

* INFORMA: Event manager and publisher Informa Plc said on Friday underlying revenue rose 3.9 percent in the 10 months ended Oct. 31 and said it was on track to meet full-year expectations.

* AO WORLD: British online electrical retailer AO World has agreed to buy Mobile Phones Direct for an enterprise value of 32.5 million pounds ($42.3 million), it said on Friday.

* FASTJET: Struggling African budget airline Fastjet said discussions with shareholders and creditors were continuing, describing them as “constructive” in its efforts to raise new funds or ease repayments to continue trading as a going concern.

* SSE: Energy supplier SSE Plc and Innogy SE are discussing changes to the terms of a planned tie-up of their British retail units, after Britain’s regulator proposed a price cap on default energy bills.

* INMARSAT: Inmarsat’s chief executive said on Thursday he would stem a stream of defections by its maritime customers to rival satellite providers with the launch of its own low-price service geared towards crew members using social media.

* OIL: Oil markets on Friday remained weak as rising supply and concerns of an economic slowdown pressured prices, with U.S. crude now down by around 20 percent since early October.

* GOLD: Gold prices fell to their lowest in a week on Friday, and were set for their biggest weekly fall since August, on a firmer dollar as the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated they will continue to raise interest rates, lowering demand for bullion.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 7,140.68 points on Thursday, helped by a strong update by heavyweight drugmaker AstraZeneca that lifted Britain’s benchmark index above European peers as a global rally that followed the midterm U.S. elections faded.

