UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 1

(Adds company news items, futures)

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 19 points at 7,427 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.12% ahead of the cash market open.

* ASTRAZENECA: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve AstraZeneca Plc’s combo therapy to treat a form of lung disease, the drugmaker said on Tuesday.

* FERGUSON: Plumbing parts distributor Ferguson Plc on Tuesday posted a 7% rise in full-year profit, benefiting from better margins and cost cuts.

*JD SPORTS FASHION: Britain’s competition watchdog on Tuesday said it has referred JD Sports Fashion’s acquisition of smaller rival Footasylum to an in-depth investigation, as it believes the completed deal may stem market competition.

* WPP: World’s largest advertising agency has appointed John Rogers, the boss of retailer Sainsbury’s Argos, as its new finance director, to take over from the outgoing Paul Richardson in early 2020.

* PRUDENTIAL: Prudential Plc’s Asian asset management unit Eastspring Investments is buying 50.1% of Thanachart Fund Management Co. Ltd. (TFUND) for 4.21 billion baht ($137.5 million), just a year after entering the Thai mutual fund market via an acquisition.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday, hovering near the two-month low hit in the previous session, as uncertainties arising from the U.S.-China trade war bolstered the dollar.

* OIL: Oil prices rebounded in early Asian trade on Tuesday after production at the world’s largest oil producers fell in the third quarter, although demand concerns continued to keep a keep a lid on prices.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2% lower on Monday weighed by oil majors as concerns over global growth resurfaced due to a weak economic outlook for the world’s largest crude importer, China, amid simmering trade tensions with the United States.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)