UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 1

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points lower at 7,506 on Monday, with FTSE 100 futures down 0.21 percent ahead of the cash market open, according to financial bookmakers.

* ASTON MARTIN: Luxury British carmaker maker Aston Martin said it had tightened the price range for its stock market listing to 18.50 pounds ($24.11) per share to 20 pounds, and had covered its books at that offer.

* RYANAIR: Low-cost carrier Ryanair lowered its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Monday, citing lower traffic and forward bookings due to a series of strikes by its crews.

* JUST GROUP: British pensions provider Just Group said on Monday Chief Financial Officer Simon Thomas would step down at the end of the month, after 12 years in the post.

* ALDI: The British business of German discount supermarket Aldi reported its first rise in annual operating profit for four years on Monday as it opened more stores and attracted over 1 million new customers.

* MITIE GROUP: British outsourcing firm Mitie Group Plc said on Monday it would sell its pest control business to Rentokil Initial Plc for 40 million pounds ($52.1 million) in cash.

* AVOCET: Avocet Mining warned on Monday that it could be broken up as the struggling gold miner continues talks with its largest shareholder, Elliott, to restructure its debt.

* TESCO: Two former senior executives of Tesco accused of fraud and false accounting at Britain’s biggest retailer are due to face a re-trial this week at a London court.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto and its joint venture partners, Mitsui & Co and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, will spend about $1.55 billion to maintain production capacity at two iron ore projects in Western Australia.

* RANDGOLD: Randgold Resources Ltd has run into opposition from the Democratic Republic of Congo’s government, which is insisting that it authorise the acquisition by Canada’s Barrick Gold Corp of Randgold’s stake in a Congolese gold mine.

* GOLD: Gold prices dipped on Monday as the dollar firmed in the wake of indications from the U.S. Federal Reserve last week that it will pursue a tighter monetary policy.

* OIL: Brent crude oil prices rose to their highest since November 2014 on Monday ahead of U.S. sanctions against Iran, the third-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), that kick in next month.

* The UK blue chip index fell 0.5 percent on Friday while bourses on the continent sustained heavy losses after the Italian government set a higher than expected budget deficit target that could put Rome on a collision course with Brussels.

