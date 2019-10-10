UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 10

(Adds company news items and futures)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 11 points at 7,155 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, while futures were up 0.21% ahead of cash markets open.

* LOW & BONAR: The UK-based polymer products maker on Thursday flagged tough trading conditions in the third quarter and warned that it would not be able to comply with its financial agreements if they were tested in May.

* HARGREAVES LANSDOWN: British investment platform said its total assets rose 3% in the quarter to the end of September, driven by net inflows of client cash and market gains, although investment sentiment was weak.

* N BROWN: Plus-sized fashion retailer reported higher first-half adjusted pretax profit, benefiting from its transition to an online-only business after shutting all its shops last year.

* IQE: Cardiff-based IQE Plc said it would take complete ownership of its loss-making joint venture in Singapore to capitalise on supply chains in the Asian country and China’s 5G market.

* DUNELM GROUP: Dunelm Group Plc reported a 6.4% rise in like-for-like quarterly sales, as a ramp up in advertising and new delivery options fueled demand at the home furnishings retailer’s stores and website.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday on concerns of lower fuel demand as talks this week between the United States and China, the world’s two largest oil users, are not expected to help end the trade war between them, adding to anxieties about the global economy.

* GOLD: Gold prices scaled one-week highs on Thursday, holding ground above $1,500 an ounce, as investors flocked to the safety of bullion following contradictory reports about Sino-U.S. trade talks.

* Barratt Development, Centrica, HSBC Holdings, Spirax-Sarco and Tesco will trade without entitlement on Thursday, trimming around 9.5 points off the FTSE 100 index, according to Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.3% as British shares lagged global markets on Wednesday as fears of damage from Brexit outweighed reports of China being open to a partial trade deal with the United States.

