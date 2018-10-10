UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 10

(Adds company news items and futures)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 points lower at 7,226 with FTSE 100 futures down 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* PATISSERIE: Cafe and casual dining company Patisserie Holdings said that it has found “significant, and potentially fraudulent accounting irregularities” and also suspended its CFO Chris Marsh.

* KOSMOS: Oil and gas company Kosmos Energy said on Wednesday it was abandoning an offshore well in Suriname because it failed to find oil, the second well it plugged in the region in recent months for the same reason.

* MARSTONS: Pub operator Marston’s Plc said on Wednesday its total pub sales rose 3.2 percent for the year, as more customers visited its pubs in the second half due to the hot weather and the football World Cup.

* SSE: Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Wednesday cleared a proposed deal between British energy providers SSE and Innogy SE’s Npower to merge their retail units.

* GENEL ENERGY: Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil producer Genel Energy expects 2018 output to be slightly above the prior target of 32,800 barrels of oil per day, as production ramps up at its cash generating Peshkabir field, it said on Wednesday.

* PAGEGROUP: Recruitment firm PageGroup Plc said it expected 2018 operating profit to be marginally ahead of market forecasts, after its third-quarter gross profit jumped 17.2 percent.

* HSBC: HSBC on Tuesday said it would pay $765 million to the United States Justice Department to settle claims it mis-sold mortgage-backed securities between 2005 and 2007.

* SKY: U.S. cable company Comcast took control of Sky on Tuesday after it acquired the 39 percent of the company owned by Twenty-First Century Fox, the rival it defeated with a $40 billion knock-out bid for the European pay-TV group last month.

* GOLD: Gold prices crawled higher on Wednesday, as long-dated U.S. Treasury yields retreated from multi-year highs, pressuring the dollar.

* OIL: Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday after the IMF lowered its global growth forecasts but prices were supported as Hurricane Michael churned towards Florida, causing the shutdown of nearly 40 percent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude output.

* The UK blue chip index ended the day where it began, up 0.1 percent, on Tuesday as Brexit negotiations and Italy’s budget deficit continued to sap investors’ appetite for risk.

