UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 11

(Adds company news items and updates)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 24 points at 7,163 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.54% ahead of cash markets open.

*QUIZ: Fast fashion chain reported a 5% drop in half-year revenue on Friday, blaming challenging conditions on the British high street which has been hobbled by declining shopping traffic.

*MAN GROUP: The British hedge fund manager said assets were hit by net outflows of client cash and adverse currency moves in the third quarter and an uncertain outlook could weigh on sentiment into year-end.

*EI GROUP: The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority said it was looking into Slug and Lettuce pub chain owner Stonegate’s deal to buy larger rival Ei Group EIGE.L to become Britain’s biggest pub operator.

*DART GROUP: Dart Group, the owner of British airline and tour operator Jet2, said it had seen stronger demand for some of its products since Thomas Cook entered into compulsory liquidation last month, and expects full-year pretax profit to exceed market expectations.

*ENTERTAINMENT ONE: Canada-based independent entertainment company on Friday posted a near seven-fold wider first-quarter loss, hit by lower sales in its film, television & music segments.

*TP ICAP: Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said it had fined a unit of TP ICAP 15.4 million pounds in relation to an investigation over some trades in 2008-2011, after the watchdog found some former managers failed to act with “due skill, care and diligence”.

*JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT: Jupiter Fund Management JUP.L saw net outflows of 1.3 billion pounds ($1.62 billion) in the third quarter, mainly from its European growth strategy, it said on Friday, as star fund manager Alexander Darwall prepares to leave the company.

*OIL: Oil prices climbed early on Friday, building on gains in the previous session, after producer club OPEC hinted at making deeper cuts in supply while optimism was revived over talks between the United States and China to end their trade war.

*GOLD: Gold prices steadied on Friday, settling into a narrow range as investors awaited more clarity on global uncertainties including trade and Brexit, helping the metal shake off initial declines driven by hopes for a breakthrough in the U.S.-China talks.

* The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.3% after flipping back and forth during the day on mixed signals over the state of affairs between Beijing and Washington.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh from Bengaluru)