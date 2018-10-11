UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 11

(Adds futures, company news items)

Oct. 11 - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 98 points lower at 7,047 with FTSE 100 futures down 1.36 percent ahead of the cash market open on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* DUNELM: British homewares retailer Dunelm Group on Thursday reported revenue of 248.2 million pounds ($327.97 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 29, flat from a year ago after it withdrew from the Worldstores business.

* HAYS: British recruiting firm Hays Plc on Thursday reported a slower quarterly growth rate in the fees it earned from placing employees, hurt by a relatively stronger pound against the Australian dollar and the euro.

* HARGREAVES LANSDOWN: British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown shrugged off market jitters to post a 3 percent rise in assets in its first quarter, bolstered by a jump in new clients and market gains.

* N BROWN: British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group Plc expects a decline in offline sales to hold back revenue in the short-term, after it posted a 5 percent drop in half-year adjusted pretax profit.

* JUPITER: British fund manager Jupiter was hit by net outflows of 800 million pounds ($1.06 billion) in its third quarter, partially offset by positive performance of 300 million pounds.

* DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL: Diversified Gas & Oil Plc said on Thursday it acquired privately held natural gas producer Core Appalachia for $183 million, expanding its presence in the Appalachian Basin as it bets on the U.S. shale gas boom.

* JOHNSTON: Johnston Press, the publisher of The Scotsman, The Yorkshire Post and “i”, put itself up for sale on Thursday after it reviewed its finiancial situation, which includes a large debt repayment due next year.

* KELLER: Geotechnical services provider Keller Group said on Thursday it was reviewing its Asia Pacific (APAC) business, citing deteriorating conditions in Southeast Asian markets, especially Malaysia.

* PATISSERIE VALERIE: The owner of British café chain Patisserie Valerie was plunged into turmoil on Wednesday after discovering accounting irregularities and that tax authorities were pursuing its main trading arm for more than 1 million pounds ($1.3 million).

* REVOLUTION BARS: Britain’s Revolution Bars Group ended talks to buy nightclub operator Deltic Group on Wednesday, saying a deal would not be in the best interests of its shareholders.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched down on Thursday as robust U.S. data potentially bolstered the chances of multiple U.S. interest rate hikes over the next year, but a weaker dollar curbed losses.

* OIL: Oil prices fell to two-week lows on Thursday as they extended big losses from the previous session amid a rout in global stock markets, with oil also taking a hit from an industry report showing U.S. crude inventories rose more than expected.

* The UK blue chip index retreated by 1.3 percent on Wednesday as rising hopes for a Brexit deal lifted the pound, hurting the shares of big multinational companies.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)