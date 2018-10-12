UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 12

(Adds company news items and futures)

Oct 12 - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 27 points higher at 7,034 with FTSE 100 futures up 0.51 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* ASHMORE: Emerging markets-focused fund manager Ashmore said assets under management rose 3 percent in its first quarter, boosted by inflows of client cash, market gains and acquired assets.

* MAN GROUP: British hedge fund Man Group’s funds under management rose 0.4 percent in the third quarter, helped by positive investment movement and net inflows.

* ATALAYA MINING: Cyprus-based copper company Atalaya Mining, confirmed on Friday it was exploring strategic options, amid an environment that sees high demand for copper from renewable and electric vehicle sectors.

* SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct, the British sportswear group controlled by retail tycoon Mike Ashley, has agreed to buy the Frasers department store in Glasgow for 95 million pounds ($125.7 million), it said on Friday.

* PATISSERIE VALERIE: The owner of Britain’s Patisserie Valerie café chain warned on Thursday that it is in danger of collapse if it cannot urgently raise capital after discovering a potential accounting fraud.

* COMPASS: Britain’s Compass Group Plc appointed Kingfisher’s Karen Witts as its chief financial officer on Thursday, the latest in a series of management changes at the world’s biggest catering firm following the sudden death of its CEO.

* GOLD: Gold edged down on Friday but held near an over two-month high hit in the previous session, when prices surged over 2 percent as a rout in global stock markets boosted the metal’s safe-haven appeal.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Friday slightly reversing two days of declines in the previous sessions driven by sharp falls in equity markets and indications that supply concerns have been overblown, but were still on track for a weekly fall.

* The UK blue chip index ended down 1.9 percent on Thursday as a global sell-off on equity markets caused by fears of fast-rising rates showed no sign of ending on Thursday despite data showing slower than expected U.S. inflation.

