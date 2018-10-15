FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 15

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points higher at 7,005 with FTSE 100 futures down 0.14 percent ahead of the cash market open on Monday.

* CONVATEC: British medical devices maker ConvaTec lowered its expectations for organic revenue and adjusted operating earnings margin for the full year on Monday, citing a change in inventory policy by its largest customer in its Infusion Devices business.

* SUPERDRY: British fashion group Superdry warned on profit for its 2018/19 financial year, hurt by unseasonably hot weather and foreign exchange costs.

* PURPLEBRICKS: British online estate agent Purplebricks said on Monday it entered into a joint venture with German publisher Axel Springer to jointly buy a 25.9 percent stake in German online estate agent Homeday.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose on Monday as Asian shares resumed their fall and investors grappled with the impact of the ongoing Sino-U.S. trade war and higher U.S. interest rates.

* OIL: Crude oil futures rose on Monday as geopolitical tensions over the disappearance of a prominent Saudi journalist stoked worries about supply, although concerns about the long-term outlook for demand dragged on prices.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.16 percent on Friday, ince a market correction in February as a new sell-off hit stock markets across the globe, amid worries about protectionism and fast-rising U.S. interest rates.

