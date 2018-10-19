UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 19

(Adds company news items and futures)

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points higher at 7,044 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures up 0.19 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* IHG: InterContinental Hotels Group said on Friday it would pay $500 million to shareholders in a special dividend as it reported a 1 percent rise in revenue per available room for the third quarter, driven by robust demand in China.

* PROVIDENT FINANCIAL: Sub-prime lender Provident Financial said collections in its home credit arm were still 10 percent below historic levels in the third quarter, as a botched reorganisation of the business last year continues to reverberate across the group.

* LSE: London Stock Exchange Group posted lower-than-expected third-quarter income on Friday, as market volatility forced companies to hold off from listing on the over 300-year-old bourse.

* INTU: Retail property developer Intu Properties confirmed on Friday it was considering a 215 pence per share preliminary takeover offer from a consortium formed by British billionaire John Whittaker and Saudi Arabian and Canadian investors.

* ACACIA MINING: Acacia Mining said on Friday it would seek direct dialogue with Tanzania over a long-running tax dispute and threatened to invoke a bilateral investment treaty should a settlement not be reached.

* OIL: Oil prices nudged higher on Friday but were set for a second weekly drop amid higher U.S. crude inventories, an ongoing Sino-U.S. trade war and concerns over the death of a prominent Saudi journalist.

* GOLD: Gold prices nudged higher early Friday as Asian shares fell on renewed political and economic concerns, with the metal on track for its third straight weekly rise.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, with CRH the biggest loser on the day as a profit warning from German cement maker HeidelbergCement weighed on basic materials stocks.

