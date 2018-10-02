UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 2

(Adds company news items and futures)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 18 points lower at 7,477 on Tuesday, with FTSE 100 futures down 0.49 percent ahead of the cash market open, according to financial bookmakers.

* FERGUSON: Heating and plumbing products supplier Ferguson Plc reported on Tuesday a 15.3 percent rise in full-year trading profit, helped by strong demand from U.S. industrial markets.

* DX GROUP: British mail delivery firm DX Group reported a smaller-than-expected full-year core loss on Tuesday, helped by early benefits from its turnaround plan and growth in its logistics division.

* VEDANTA: Shareholders in Vedanta Resources, the UK arm of Indian miner Vedanta, on Monday backed the delisting of the company from London, where the miner has faced protests and legal action.

* WHITBREAD: Britain’s Whitbread Plc said on Monday it would restructure management at its Premier Inn hotel chain, eliminating the post of operations manager at each of its nearly 800 hotels.

* SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct, controlled by tycoon Mike Ashley, dismissed the former directors and senior management of House of Fraser on Monday, months after the British sportswear retailer snapped up the department store group from its administrators.

* STANDARD CHARTERED: British bank Standard Chartered Plc is bracing for a possible new fine of about $1.5 billion as a result of previous Iranian sanctions violations, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

* GOLD: Gold nudged higher early Tuesday, having dipped in the previous session as demand for riskier assets picked up after the United States and Canada reached an agreement to salvage a North American free trade deal.

* OIL: Oil markets were firm on Tuesday, with Brent crude prices holding near four-year highs reached the previous day as markets adjust to the prospect of tighter supply once the U.S. sanctions against Iran kick in next month.

* The UK blue chip index fell 0.2 percent on Monday as investors kept one eye on developments over Brexit from the ruling Conservative Party’s annual conference, and another on Ryanair’s 13 percent dive after a profit warning.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)