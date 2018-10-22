UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 22

(Adds company news items and futures)

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 points higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures up 0.26 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* NMC HEALTH: United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider NMC Health Plc on Monday raised its full-year core earnings and revenue forecast, citing strong organic growth and said it remains confident in achieving its longer-term margin guidance.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday as markets were expected to tighten once U.S. sanctions against Iran’s crude exports are implemented next month.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Monday towards a 2-1/2-month peak hit last week as the dollar eased and worries over rising political tensions slowing global economic growth lent support to the metal.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 7026.99 on Friday, as a stronger U.S. dollar boosted multinational stocks, higher oil prices lifted energy majors and investors sought safety in utilities and companies deemed less risky amid economic uncertainty.

