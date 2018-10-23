UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 23

(Adds company news items and futures.) Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 40 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures down 1.01 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* ST JAMES: British wealth manager St. James’s Place on Tuesday posted a 4.1 percent rise in quarterly funds under management, shrugging off market jitters to take in fresh client money and post market gains.

* PLUS500: Plus500 Ltd expects trading for 2018 ahead of market expectations, the online trading platform said on Tuesday as it reported a 14.1 percent fall in third-quarter revenue due to a regulatory crackdown on leveraged financial betting by ordinary consumers.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American on Tuesday reported lower diamond, coal and iron ore production in the third quarter, linked to planned outages, but its overall output rose thanks to a 17 percent increase in copper production versus a year earlier.

* INTU: Shopping centre owner Intu Properties cut its full year like-for-like net rental income growth forecast on Tuesday, citing the impact of this year’s failure of a number of tenant businesses including House of Fraser.

* WHITBREAD: Revenue at Britain’s Whitbread Plc rose 2.6 percent in the first half as investment in expanding its network of Premier Inn hotels bore fruit in a rise in sales ahead of the sale of Costa Coffee to Coca-Cola.

* BRITVIC: Soft drinks maker Britvic’s Chief Financial Officer, Matthew Dunn, will step down and take up the same role at online fashion retailer ASOS next year, the companies said on Tuesday.

* TRAVIS PERKINS: Travis Perkins, Britain’s largest supplier of building materials, said it expected its full-year performance to be in line with expectations after solid demand from trade buyers offset the pressure in its UK DIY business Wickes.

* ASTRAZENECA: British drugmaker AstraZeneca will buy a newly issued equity stake of 9.8 percent in smaller French peer Innate Pharma, as consolidation intensifies in the healthcare sector.

* OIL: Oil prices dipped on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia pledged to play a “responsible role” in energy markets, although sentiment remained nervous in the run-up to U.S. sanctions against Iran’s crude exports that start next month.

* GOLD : Gold prices inched up early Tuesday as Asian stocks faltered, weighed down by political tensions between Saudi Arabia and Western powers, uncertainties around Brexit and Italy’s budgetary woes.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7049.80 on Monday, as lower oil prices pressured energy stocks and gambling companies were knocked by a report of a UK crackdown on offshore taxes.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Samantha Machado)