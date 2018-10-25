UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 25

(Adds company news items and futures) Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures down 0.73 percent ahead of the cash market open. * BT GROUP: BT Group Plc named Philip Jansen as its new Chief Executive on Thursday, ending months of speculation on who it would task with tackling a host of problems at Britain's biggest broadband and mobile provider. * WPP: WPP said it had decided to sell a stake in its data division Kantar and would hold off from making more acquisitions as the world's biggest advertising group reported a sharp drop off in trading in the third quarter. * LLOYDS BANKING: Britain's Lloyds Banking Group on Thursday reported a pre-tax profit of 1.8 billion pounds ($2.32 billion) in the third quarter, outperforming analyst forecasts. * DEBENHAMS: Struggling department store chain Debenhams is closing 50 of its underperforming stores, resulting in around 4,000 job losses, as write downs in the value of its business led to a record full-year loss of nearly 500 million pounds. * HASTINGS GROUP: Hastings Group Holdings Plc reported a rise in gross written premiums for the first nine months on Thursday, as cost of motor insurance policies rose in Britain, but the insurer warned of continuing competition. * VIVO ENERGY: Vivo Energy reported on Thursday a drop in third-quarter gross cash profit, hit by a slowdown in retail volume due to short-term supply disruptions in Kenya, Uganda and Ivory Coast. * OIL: Oil prices fell by around 1 percent on Thursday, coming under pressure from sharp selloffs in global stock markets, with U.S. stocks posting the biggest daily decline since 2011 to wipe out the year's gains. * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Thursday towards a more than three-month high hit earlier this week, as a selloff in global equities triggered safe-haven bids for the metal amid rising political and economic uncertainties. * EX-DIVS: Ferguson and ITV will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.3 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.11 percent higher at 6,962.98 on Wednesday, as a stronger U.S. dollar boosted consumer goods makers. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)