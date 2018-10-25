FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 25, 2018 / 6:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 25

3 Min Read

 (Adds company news items and futures)
    Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 42
points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100
futures          down 0.73 percent ahead of the cash market open.
    
    * BT GROUP: BT Group Plc        named Philip Jansen as its new Chief
Executive on Thursday, ending months of speculation on who it would task with
tackling a host of problems at Britain's biggest broadband and mobile
provider.            
    * WPP: WPP         said it had decided to sell a stake in its data division
Kantar and would hold off from making more acquisitions as the world's biggest
advertising group reported a sharp drop off in trading in the third
quarter.            
    * LLOYDS BANKING: Britain's Lloyds Banking Group          on Thursday
reported a pre-tax profit of 1.8 billion pounds ($2.32 billion) in the third
quarter, outperforming analyst forecasts.            
    * DEBENHAMS: Struggling department store chain Debenhams         is closing
50 of its underperforming stores, resulting in around 4,000 job losses, as write
downs in the value of its business led to a record full-year loss of nearly 500
million pounds.                
    * HASTINGS GROUP: Hastings Group Holdings Plc          reported a rise in
gross written premiums for the first nine months on Thursday, as cost of motor
insurance policies rose in Britain, but the insurer warned of continuing
competition.            
    * VIVO ENERGY: Vivo Energy         reported on Thursday a drop in
third-quarter gross cash profit, hit by a slowdown in retail volume due to
short-term supply disruptions in Kenya, Uganda and Ivory Coast.            
    * OIL: Oil prices fell by around 1 percent on Thursday, coming under
pressure from sharp selloffs in global stock markets, with U.S. stocks posting
the biggest daily decline since 2011 to wipe out the year's gains.             
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Thursday towards a more than three-month high
hit earlier this week, as a selloff in global equities triggered safe-haven bids
for the metal amid rising political and economic uncertainties.             
    * EX-DIVS: Ferguson          and ITV         will trade without entitlement
to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.3 points off the FTSE
100 according to Reuters calculations             
    * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.11 percent higher at 6,962.98 on
Wednesday, as a stronger U.S. dollar boosted consumer goods makers.             
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                                
    > Other business headlines                       
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.