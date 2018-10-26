UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 26

(Adds company news items and futures)

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 80 points lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures down 0.77 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* IAG: British Airways owner IAG on Friday posted a small rise in quarterly profit with results that slightly beat expectations, and said profit for 2018 would increase by 200 million euros.

* GLENCORE: Glencore on Friday reported a 12 percent rise in copper production so far this year, while cobalt production rose 44 percent, boosted mainly by the restart of Katanga’s processing operations.

* RBS: Britain’s Royal Bank of Scotland said on Friday it had taken a 100 million pound ($128.16 million) impairment provision to account for greater economic uncertainty - the first concrete sign that Brexit is clouding the outlook of a major UK lender.

* HEATHROW: Britain’s Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport, said it had raised about 1.6 billion pounds from global investors in 2018 that would let it mount an entirely privately-funded expansion and “build financial resilience” before the UK leaves the EU.

* GOLD: Gold prices held steady early Friday as a bounce back in U.S. stocks failed to stimulate its Asian counterparts, with the metal on track to rise for the fourth straight week, its longest string of weekly gains since January.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday and were heading for a third weekly loss, pulled down as Saudi Arabia’s OPEC governor said the market may become oversupplied soon and after a slump in global equities clouded the outlook for demand.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent higher at 7,004.10 on Thursday, as Lloyds Bank led financials higher following positive results and investors sought out defensive stocks, even as WPP suffered its worst day since 1998.

