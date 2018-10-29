UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 29

(Adds futures, company news item)

Oct 29 - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 points higher at 6,949 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures up 0.87 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* TAKEDA, SHIRE: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has proposed to European regulators it could sell a Shire treatment in development due to concerns of overlap in inflammatory bowel disease treatments and its own drug Entyvio as it seeks clearance for the two companies’ merger.

* HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc’s renewed push to rein in costs and boost its share of business in the mainstay Asian region helped the lender post a better-than-expected 28 percent rise in third-quarter profit, sending its Hong Kong-listed shares sharply higher on Monday.

* RYANAIR: Britain’s Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF), which represents funds that own a combined 1 percent of Ryanair, said on Sunday it planned to file resolutions at the company’s next annual general meeting to replace Chairman David Bonderman.

* STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered Bank (China) has become the first foreign bank to be granted a licence to provide custody services to domestic funds and asset managers in China, the bank said on Monday, as Beijing took another step towards opening its capital markets.

* RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto on Monday said a non-binding 2016 agreement for Aluminum Corp of China (Chinalco) to acquire the company’s entire stake in the Simandou iron ore project in the West African nation of Guinea has lapsed.

* GOLD: Gold prices held steady in a narrow range on Monday as worries over U.S. corporate earnings and a slowdown in global economic growth weighed on Asian shares.

* OIL: Oil prices dipped on Monday as sentiment remained cautious after a plunge in financial markets last week triggered worries that global growth may be slowing.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 1.4 percent on Friday on growing concerns about slowing earnings growth, with investors punishing Rolls Royce and RBS.

