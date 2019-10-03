UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 3

(Adds company news items)

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 Index Futures are down 0.4% at 7,062.5 on Thursday, ahead of cash market open.

* TED BAKER: The British retailer warned yet again that its full-year profit would be hurt, as warmer weather in September, sharp discounting across the industry and tepid consumer demand takes its toll on British retailers.

* CMC MARKETS: The company forecast a jump in annual earnings as it expects strong net trading revenue in the first half, recovering from stricter rules in Europe that hit online trading platform last year.

* IMPERIAL BRANDS: Tobacco company Imperial Brands Plc said chief executive officer Alison Cooper would step down from her role once a replacement is found.

* GOLD: Gold prices extended their gains on Thursday as weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data reinforced global economic slowdown fears and raised expectations of further monetary policy easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

* OIL: Oil futures rebounded on Thursday, reversing losses earlier in the day, as fears over the worsening global economic outlook that hit prices hard in the previous session gave way to modest hopes for progress in resolving the U.S.-China trade war.

* EX-DIVS: British American Tobacco, British Land Company, Kingfisher, Rightmove, DS Smith, Smith & Nephew , Taylor Wimpey and WPP will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 7.8 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 3.2% lower on Wednesday as an overhang from weak U.S. manufacturing data rekindled global growth worries and cast a shadow over markets, while investors scrambled for more clarity as Brexit looms.

