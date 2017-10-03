FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 3
Sections
Featured
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
U.S.
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2017 / 6:39 AM / 17 days ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds company news items and futures)

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* FERGUSON: Heating and plumbing products supplier Ferguson reported a near 25 percent rise in full-year trading profit from ongoing business, as a strong U.S. performance offset weak British growth.

* GREGGS: British baker Greggs said its like-for-like sales rose 5 percent in the 13 weeks to the end of September, keeping it on track to meet expectations for the year despite higher ingredient costs.

* ITE GROUP: Exhibition organiser ITE Group Plc said it expects to report higher full-year revenue as the company’s strategy to focus on core market leading events paid off.

* BRITVIC: British soft drinks group Britvic Plc said on Tuesday it would close its Norwich manufacturing site, resulting in 242 job cuts.

* EU TELECOMS: European Union lawmakers have dashed large telecoms companies’ hopes for lighter regulation as part of efforts to encourage investment in superfast internet networks.

* UNILEVER: U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Monday denied a report that it was bidding on Unilever Plc’s spreads business, which includes Flora and Stork margarines.

* SHIRE: Allergan Plc was sued on Monday by Shire Plc for allegedly scheming to block doctors from prescribing its new treatment for dry eye disease.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc restarted all but one unit over the weekend at its 227,586 barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

* GOLD: Gold edged down to a 7-week low on Tuesday, as equities and the dollar were buoyed in Asian trade by upbeat economic data and strong U.S. treasury yields.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, declining for a second day and sapping more strength from a third-quarter rally, amid signs that a global glut in crude may not be clearing as quickly as some had hoped.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.9 percent higher at 7,438.84 points on Monday as homebuilders rallied thanks to an extension of a government housing scheme, while airlines and miners also gained.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.