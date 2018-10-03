FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
London Market Report
October 3, 2018 / 7:00 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 3

3 Min Read

(Adds company news items and futures)

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher at 7,481 on Wednesday with FTSE 100 futures up 0.15 percent ahead of the cash market open, according to financial bookmakers.

* ASTON MARTIN: Britain’s Aston Martin said on Wednesday it had priced its shares at 19 pounds each in its London stock market debut, giving the luxury carmaker a valuation of $5.6 billion.

* TESCO: Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, reported a weaker than expected 24.4 percent rise in first-half profit, held back by a poor performance in mainland Europe and Asia.

* TOPPS TILES: Topps Tiles expects full-year adjusted pre-tax profit to be slightly ahead of market expectations, after trading in the fourth quarter improved, following a decline in like-for-like-revenue in the previous quarter.

* ITE: Exhibition organiser ITE Group Plc expects like-for-like annual revenue to rise 10 percent, helped by its focus on core markets under a transformation plan, it said on Wednesday, but warned of a currency impact from emerging markets next year.

* EUROMONEY: British business-to-business information company Euromoney said on Wednesday it would sell Mining Indaba, the world’s largest mining investment conference, to trade exhibition organiser ITE Group for 30.1 million pounds ($39.1 million).

* BATS, IMPERIAL BRANDS: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it seized more than a thousand pages of documents from Juul Labs related to the company’s sales and marketing practices after a surprise inspection, the latest clampdown on e-cigarette companies.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Wednesday after gaining over 1 percent in the previous session, buoyed by safe-haven demand as Italy’s budget plan sets it on course for a potential clash with the European Union.

* OIL: Oil prices were firm on Wednesday on expectations of tighter markets once U.S. sanctions target Iran’s petroleum industry from next month, although a strong dollar and rising U.S. crude supply curbed gains.

* The UK blue chip index fell 0.3 percent to 7,474.55 points on Tuesday as the positive impact of a new North American free trade pact faded globally and shares of Royal Mail hit a record low the day after the 500-year-old postal service issued a profit warning.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.