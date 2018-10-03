UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 3

(Adds company news items and futures)

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher at 7,481 on Wednesday with FTSE 100 futures up 0.15 percent ahead of the cash market open, according to financial bookmakers.

* ASTON MARTIN: Britain’s Aston Martin said on Wednesday it had priced its shares at 19 pounds each in its London stock market debut, giving the luxury carmaker a valuation of $5.6 billion.

* TESCO: Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, reported a weaker than expected 24.4 percent rise in first-half profit, held back by a poor performance in mainland Europe and Asia.

* TOPPS TILES: Topps Tiles expects full-year adjusted pre-tax profit to be slightly ahead of market expectations, after trading in the fourth quarter improved, following a decline in like-for-like-revenue in the previous quarter.

* ITE: Exhibition organiser ITE Group Plc expects like-for-like annual revenue to rise 10 percent, helped by its focus on core markets under a transformation plan, it said on Wednesday, but warned of a currency impact from emerging markets next year.

* EUROMONEY: British business-to-business information company Euromoney said on Wednesday it would sell Mining Indaba, the world’s largest mining investment conference, to trade exhibition organiser ITE Group for 30.1 million pounds ($39.1 million).

* BATS, IMPERIAL BRANDS: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it seized more than a thousand pages of documents from Juul Labs related to the company’s sales and marketing practices after a surprise inspection, the latest clampdown on e-cigarette companies.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Wednesday after gaining over 1 percent in the previous session, buoyed by safe-haven demand as Italy’s budget plan sets it on course for a potential clash with the European Union.

* OIL: Oil prices were firm on Wednesday on expectations of tighter markets once U.S. sanctions target Iran’s petroleum industry from next month, although a strong dollar and rising U.S. crude supply curbed gains.

* The UK blue chip index fell 0.3 percent to 7,474.55 points on Tuesday as the positive impact of a new North American free trade pact faded globally and shares of Royal Mail hit a record low the day after the 500-year-old postal service issued a profit warning.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)