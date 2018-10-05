FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
London Market Report
October 5, 2018 / 6:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 5

2 Min Read

(Adds company news items and futures)

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21 points higher at 7,440 on Friday with FTSE 100 futures up 0.14 percent ahead of the cash market open, according to financial bookmakers.

* UNILEVER: Unilever on Friday said its board had withdrawn its proposal to move to the Netherlands, after a growing tide of opposition by UK shareholders.

* CENTAMIN: Gold miner Centamin Plc cut its annual production target and reported a 25 percent drop in quarterly output, hit by delays in planned operational improvements.

* INTU: A consortium including British billionaire John Whittaker and Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management is considering a bid for Intu Properties, the 2 billion-pound ($2.6 billion) shopping centre owner.

* GOLD: Gold prices held steady early Friday as investors remained cautious after U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-year peaks and ahead of monthly employment data, which if stronger could boost the Federal Reserve’s case for a tighter monetary policy.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Friday as traders focused on U.S. sanctions against Iran’s crude exports that are set to start next month to tighten global markets.

* The UK blue chip index fell 1.2 percent to 7,418.34 points on Thursday as rising U.S. yields took their toll across global stock markets.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.