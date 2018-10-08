UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 8

(Adds company news items and futures)

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points lower at 7,313 on Monday with FTSE 100 futures down 0.03 percent ahead of the cash market open, according to financial bookmakers.

* SCHRODERS, LLOYDS: Asset manager Schroders Plc said on Monday that it was in talks with Lloyds Banking Group to work together in the wealth sector.

* REACH: Reach, the British newspaper publisher that bought the Daily Express and the Star in February, saw its third-quarter revenue rise 21 percent thanks to the acquisitions, although underlying ad demand remained weak.

* LEGAL & GENERAL: Legal & General said on Monday it had agreed a deal to insure 2.4 billion pounds ($3.14 billion) in pension risk with the Nortel Networks UK Pension Plan, adding its deal pipeline was at a record high.

* FRENCH CONNECTION: British fashion retailer French Connection said on Monday that it is reviewing strategic options, which could include a sale of the company, as it struggles to compete against rivals.

* LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS: Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd on Monday forecast catastrophe losses of $25 million to $45 million from recent hurricanes and typhoons, resulting in a negative return-on-equity in the third quarter.

* ACACIA MINING: Gold miner Acacia Mining raised its full-year production output, as third-quarter production exceeded its expectations partly boosted by a 24 percent jump in output at its North Mara mine in Tanzania.

* PRUDENTIAL PLC: Britain’s largest listed insurer Prudential Plc is eager to make acquisitions in Asia and is eyeing distribution partnerships with banks in countries including Indonesia and Vietnam to boost growth, its Asia chief executive said.

* GLENCORE: Australia’s competition regular on Monday said that Port of Newcastle Operations Pty Ltd (PNO) must reduce its charges for ships entering the port to carry coal for global miner Glencore.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Monday as the dollar firmed after China’s central bank eased its domestic policy to support the economy.

* OIL: Brent crude oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Monday after Washington said it may grant waivers to sanctions against Iran’s oil exports next month, and as Saudi Arabia was said to be replacing any potential shortfall from Iran.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 1.4 percent on Friday amid persistent fears that U.S. interest rates may have to be raised quicker than expected.

