UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 9

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23 points at 7,166 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers with futures up 0.02% ahead of cash markets open.

*GVC: Ladbrokes-owner on Wednesday raised its full-year core earnings forecast for the second time, as betting shops proved resilient despite tighter regulation and online gambling rose.

*KINGFISHER: British home improvement group has appointed Bernard Bot as chief financial officer, it said on Wednesday.

*VOLUTION: The ventilation products supplier on Wednesday said it has increased inventory of “some fast-moving” items as Britain approaches the deadline for a potential no-deal exit from the European Union.

*OIL: Oil prices slipped for a third consecutive session on Wednesday as the prospect of the United States and China striking a trade deal in talks this week dimmed, raising uncertainties for global economic growth and oil demand.

*GOLD: Gold prices held firm on Wednesday as sagging hopes for progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations sapped risk appetite, with markets watching closely for clues on monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

* The UK blue-chip index closed down 0.8% on Tuesday as domestic-focused stocks from Tesco to housebuilders sank on worries over a no-deal Brexit, while LSE fell after the Hong Kong bourse dropped its takeover bid.

