UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 9

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 points higher at 7,249 on Tuesday with FTSE 100 futures up 0.01 percent ahead of the cash market open, according to financial bookmakers.

* BP, SERICA ENERGY: BP and Serica Energy received a conditional licence from U.S. authorities to continue operating a North Sea gas field partly owned by Iran’s national oil company, Serica said in a statement.

* NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE: Norwegian Air Shuttle has overtaken British Airways as the biggest non-U.S. airline on transatlantic routes to and from the New York area, in the latest illustration of the low cost carrier’s move into British Airways territory.

* ROBERT WALTERS: British recruiter Robert Walters Plc reported an 11.6 percent rise in quarterly net fee income and said recruitment activity levels remain highest across Britain.

* GREGGS: British baker Greggs reported a 3.2 percent rise in like-for-like sales for the third quarter, an improvement on its first half, after its drinks range and new focaccia-style pizzas proved popular during a particularly hot summer.

* AVIVA: The chief executive of Aviva is stepping down from his role after directing a sweeping restructuring of the British insurer during his six years at the helm.

* THALASSA: Thalassa Holdings said on Tuesday it was creating a new unit in Luxembourg to get a listing on the country’s stock exchange ahead of UK’s departure from the European Union.

* WPP: Ford Motor Co has chosen Omnicom’s BBDO as its lead creative advertising agency in a blow to its long-time partner WPP.

* TESCO: Two former senior executives of Tesco abused their positions to encourage practices that resulted in a 250 million pounds ($327 million) overstatement of expected profits and misled the stock market, a prosecutor told a London court on Monday.

* RPC: Plastic packaging maker RPC Group said on Monday that it had given two private equity firms that are considering rival takeover offers more time to make bids.

* BP: Italy’s ENI is set to acquire a 42.5 percent stake in BP’s Libya acreage, according to a statement on Monday.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday drawing some safe-haven bids from risk-averse investors as Asian stocks fell amid worries over a potential slowdown in China’s economic growth and as the dollar eased against the yen.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday as more evidence emerged that crude exports from Iran, OPEC’s third-largest producer, are declining in the run-up to the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions and as a hurricane moved across the Gulf of Mexico.

* The UK blue chip index fell 1.2 percent on Monday as political risk gripped Europe and caution set in again on Brexit, weighing on sterling.

